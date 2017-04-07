Newcomer: Laziz Kitchen

Loving Laziz even more.
There are so many reasons to love Laziz Kitchen. Some are obvious—their top-notch Lebanese-style hummus, muhammara and toum, found at markets like Caputo’s, Harmons, Liberty Heights Fresh, Urban Farm & Feed, Whole Foods and The Market in Park City. Moudi Sbeity and Derek Kitchen started selling their Middle Eastern food at the Downtown Farmers Market years ago, grew it into a thriving wholesale business and now they’ve opened a brick-and-mortar. (Of course along the way, they argued in front of the Supreme Court for gay marriage, held a wedding open to the city and got Kitchen elected to the Salt Lake City Council.) Besides the spiffy little cafe, ambitiously serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime snacks, Laziz Kitchen has shelves of product to sell, their own and others. And, combining their socially conscious modus operandi with sheer practicality, the kitchen is filled with Middle Eastern immigrants. “These ladies needed work and they already know how to cook the food better than we could teach them,” says Sbeity.
912 S. Jefferson St., 801-441-1228
Photo by: Adam Finkle