New Year’s Mystere with Secret SLC

No one knew where the party was until the day of the party.
But the event was sold out anyway because the host, Secret SLC, has a reputation.
And sure enough, the post-party pics the next day made everyone wish they’d been at the Mystere event when the clock struck midnight. Look at that glamorous blond with the giant boa constrictor draped around her body.
Oh wait, that’s my coworker!
Turns out, Mystere was a self-described “decadent” black-tie masquerade ball hosted in a historical grand estate—socialites, artists, designers and political types mingled with music, libations, theater, magic and dancing.
Oh, and there was also this big snake. Better watch out for this event come 2019, if it ever does, and carpe diem at all the rest of Secret SLC’s diem this year.
ABOUT: Secret SLC says it is “dedicated to creating memorable and thought-provoking experiences where top influencers, tastemakers, local creators, entrepreneurs and executives immerse themselves in an experience unlike any other.
Their motto: The death knell of any party is even a hint of boredom; avoid it at all costs. Like the legendary Elsa Maxwell once said… “For goodness sake, do something weird.”