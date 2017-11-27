New Nouveau! Sign up for the wine event at Current.

Le Beaujolais est arrivee!
For years it was the rallying cry for a November ritual.
Based on the centuries-old French winemaking tradition of celebrating the year’s bottling, the arrival of Beaujolais Nouveau became a worldwide phenomenon, largely thanks to the marketing savvy of Georges Duboeuf. Deer Valley used to bring the barrels in by helicopter to kick off the season of celebration.
Unfortunately, you can do a thing to death and Duboeuf and hundreds of imitators did. Some French Beaujolais has been, was and probably ever shall be wonderful wine, but the word came to be associated with insipid guzzling wine and hasn’t quite lost the rep.
So Current’s General Manager Andrew Cliburn is inviting guests to discover a new kind of nouveau from the New World American Wine Movment. He’s calling it “New World Nouveau” and Current invites everyone to taste what he’s talking about this Wednesday, November 29 at 6 p.m. on Current’s Mezzanine.
The “New World Nouveau” Bash” will feature all American wines. “These wines are different, made from amazing raw ingredients throughout California and Oregon. These winemakers create dazzlingly fresh and delectable nouveau wines that are meant to be celebrated with amazing food and lots of friends,” says Cliburn. “The wines we’re pouring are what Beaujolais Nouveau wants to be…fresh, friendly, uncomplicated, meant for drinking from the bottle, meant for celebrating the end of harvest and the coming of the winter solstice.” The wines have been special-ordered, many of them are very small productions and are not available at DABC stores, so this is a rare chance to taste them in Utah.
The event is a “come as you are” stroll from wine tasting station to station around the room, paired with bites from chef Alan Brine’s kitchen. Notable American wineries include: Scribe, Broc Cellars, Martha Stoumen, Lo-Fi, Fausse Piste and more.
Cost to attend is $70 per person.
To make a reservation, call 801-326-FISH (3474) or visit CurrentFishandOyster.com.
