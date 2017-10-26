The New Look of Holiday Wrapping Paper

written by: Heather Wardle photos by: Carissa Lemmon
That’s a Wrap!
By the time you’ve cut and taped your way through multiple rolls of red and green, Santas and stars, you’ll find yourself turning into Scrooge. It’s time to mix it up. Who said pink isn’t a Christmas color? How about polka dots instead of reindeer? When Leslie and Rob Hohman and Bonnie and Layne Sackett of Layton couldn’t find large rolls of fun, high-quality wrapping paper in local stores, they designed their own. Now, All Wrapped Up is in stores nationwide—locally, at The Store, Zurchers, Modern Display, Rod Works and Associated Food Stores.