Need the perfect Valentine’s date? Look no further

In just over a week, Valentine’s Day, one of the most dreaded and anticipated holidays of the year will arrive. And whether you and yours are the wine and dine type or your interests are a little more off-the-wall, we’ve got you covered with a list of the states most exciting prospects:
Valentine’s at Tracy Aviary – For those 21 and up, Tracy Aviary is hosting a late-night event teaching guests about the mating rituals of our avian friends. The party will be held Feb. 9, 6-9 p.m., in the Chase Mill at Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South. Tickets are $70 per couple or $40 for individuals (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org).
Dancing and Romancing With the Utah Symphony– It seems nothing is more romantic than the golden age of Hollywood. And the Utah Symphony is bringing that romance this weekend with its “Dancing and Romancing” performance: a collection of Hollywood musical standards. The concert begins at 7:30, but local professional dancers Marcea and David Hess will be offering dance lessons for those who arrive by 6:30. The concert is this weekend, Feb. 9-10, at Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple. Tickets range anywhere from $15-$83 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)
Oasis Cafe – Let Chef de Cuisine, Efren Benitez, dazzle your romantic evening with an exclusive four-course dinner menu that is both healthy and indulgent. Starting from 5-9 p.m., the menu has options for each course and every palate such as chipotle glazed tiger prawns, pan roasted tofu, watermelon arugula salad , prosciutto stuffed chicken and curried wild mushroom quinoa. Dessert offerings include port wine poached pear, Carlota de lemon and chocolate lava cake. The meals are $50 a head, not including drinks or gratuity, and reservations are recommended. Oasis Cafe can be found at 500 E. 151 South in downtown Salt Lake City. Call 801-322-0404 for reservations.
Current Fish & Oyster – Celebrate love this year with a special Valentine’s menu crafted by Chef Alan Brines. For $65 diners can enjoy a three-course meal with options such as Brine’s signature fish stew, pan roasted scallops, lobster tail, roasted cauliflower, or chef’s short rib. Desert offerings like yuzu possett, chocolate torte and pavlova will be provided by pastry chef Amber Billingsly. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 801-326-3474.
Vienna Ball– Every year the Salt Lake Symphony holds the Vienna Ball, an annual gala fundraiser featuring a night of food, live music and dancing. But this year the ball will feature a performance by BYU’s Ballroom Dance Company. The event will be held Feb. 10, 8 p.m.-midnight, in the Olpin Student Union Ballroom, at the University of Utah. Tickets are $65 for general admission or $90 for reserved seats. Dance lessons will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. (1-800-838-3006 or saltlakesymphony.org)
Stanza – For chef Jonathan LeBlanc, nothing says love better than wine and Italian food. So Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar is helping lovers set the mood with a $65 four-course Valentine’s dinner from 5-10 p.m and will continue nightly until Sunday, Feb. 18. The Valentine’s dinner menu offers items such as Dungeness crab bisque, lobster ravioli, Snake River Farms American Wagyu Ribeye filet and seared sea scallops. Desert options include a Valrhona chocolate and cheese board, tiramisu and Venetian almond cake.
Caffe Niche – At Caffe Niche, lovers can experience Executive Chef Andy Morrison’s specially crafted four-course dinner menu this Valentine’s day for a steal of $50 before drinks and gratuity. The meal begins with an amuse bouche of black bean pupusa and from there diners have a choice of salmon bisque, whiskey bacon burger, ginger herb seafood risotto, mac & cheese with artichokes or pretzel crusted airline chicken. For dessert guests can enjoy tiramisu cake pops or strawberry shortcake. Caffe Niche can be found on the corner of 779 E. 300 South and the dinner runs from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14.
Wild Wednesday: Wild Romance – Animals love too. And at the Ogden Nature Center guests can learn about the unique ways animals attract partners while making nature-themed Valentine cards. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 2-11. Admission is free for members and the event will take place Feb. 14, from 3:45-4:30 p.m. at the Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden.
UnderCurrent – This Valentine’s Day, Under Current Bar is offering a selection of absinthe and oysters. Signature cocktails of the evening will include “The Siren,” a mix of absinthe, Beehive Gin, lemon, egg white and sagel and “Death in the Afternoon,” a mix of absinthe and bubbly. All cocktails will be served with a variety of fresh off-the-boat oysters. A $9 sampler plate of bite-size sweets will be provided by Pastry Chef Amber Billingsly. Under Current Bar is located next door to Current Fish & Oysters and is regularly open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Vintage Hollywood Valentine’s– Go back in time this Valentine’s day with an early 20th-century cinema themed celebration. At this unique event, couples can listen to live jazz music, walk down a red carpet and enjoy a specially prepared European-style dinner. It’s the perfect opportunity to love in style and won’t be easily forgotten. Admission is $50 per person and the event will be held on Feb. 9 from 6-10 p.m. at The Castle at Wadley Farms,