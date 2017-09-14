National Ability Center Unveils Expansion and Growth Plan

The National Ability Center (NAC) has announced their Campaign for the Future of Possibility, a multi-year growth plan that will result in the construction of new facilities and the creation of further programming designed to empower individuals of all abilities. The plans come on the heels of 96% growth in program experiences at the NAC over the last five years, which has included more than $11 million in gifts and commitments, and follows the announcement of a 50-year land lease agreement with Vail that secures increased program capacity into the future.
“As a premier program and education resource for veterans, youth, families, para-athletes and Paralympians from around the world, the National Ability Center is focused on inspiring individual achievement by creating global impact for people of all abilities. Our Campaign for the Future of Possibility not only helps resolve current capacity challenges, but builds needed facilities and infrastructure for us to continue to grow, multiplying our impact four fold over by 2029,” says Gail Barille, CEO of the National Ability Center.
New facility construction will include a flagship Mountain Center located at the base of Park City Mountain, recreation center, cycling test track, greenhouse accessible campground with cabins yurts, tents and an outdoor riding area and community and programs building. The plan initiative includes expansion plans to the equestrian center, the adaptive cycle shed, and the sensory garden.
The NAC has long been an influential part of the Park City community, and the expansion plans ensure the organization will continue to lead the way in the future with a quadrupling of program capacity by 2019. Construction will begin in 2018. Visit the NAC’s website to learn more and stay up to date with all the NAC’s events.