Must See Art: Covering Legendary Bob Moss

Bob Moss, one of Utah’s most prolific folk artists, died in 2011 and we’re still trying to figure out what he was up to.
Moss was known for his wood-burned pieces that often incorporated the old Deseret Alphabet that Brigham Young came up with to further unify Mormons—and separate them from the rest of the world.
Moss also banged out countless quirky banjo and guitar recordings.
If any of that intrigues you, the equally quirky gallery God Hates Robots (We wrote about it in SLMag, page 41) is hosting a Moss homage opening Jan. 20.
Covering Moss – A Bob Moss Visual Art Tribute takes its cue from the musical tribute tradition, (aka: “covering” another artist’s work), but it’s a less common concept in visual arts. Artists including Sri Whipple, Trent Call, Mary Toscano and Ed Bateman will honor Moss with visual works inspired by Moss’s artistic vision.
Son of Deseret, a 24-song musical tribute to Moss, has been released as part of the homage.