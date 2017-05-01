Mother’s Day: What To Do

Mother’s Day is right around the corner—which means it’s time to show mom just how much you love and appreciate her! With a wide array of brunch options, boutiques and events happening in the Salt Lake area, there are plenty of ways to celebrate.
If making breakfast in bed isn’t your style, head to one of these restaurants for Mother’s Day brunch and specials:
- Stanza Italian Bistro and Wine Bar, 454 S. 300 East, SLC. Mother’s Day menu here.
- Caffe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, SLC. Mother’s Day brunch menu here.
- Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, SLC. Mother’s Day brunch menu here.
- Current Fish and Oyster, 279 E. 300 South, SLC. Mother’s Day brunch menu here.
- Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main Street, SLC. Visit website for brunch options, call 801-258-6807 to make Mother’s Day reservations
- La Caille Restaurant, 9565 Wasatch Blvd, Sandy. Mother’s Day brunch menu here.
- Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Little Cottonwood Canyon. Visit website for more information and to make reservations.
- Waldorf Astoria Park City, 2100 Frostwood Drive, Park City. Mother’s Day brunch menu here. Call 435-647-5566 to make reservations.
Looking for more than food? Flex your feminist muscles, go on a shopping spree or find the perfect gift for mom at one of these seasonal events:
- Mother’s Day Gift Market, May 12-13, Trolley Square, 600 S. 700 East, SLC
- Flower Pop Up Shop, May 13-14, Thyme and Place, 362 E. 900 South, SLC
- Mother’s Day Boutique, May 10-13, Simple Treasures Boutique, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington.
- Feminist Trivia Night, May 14, The Republican, 917 S. State Street, SLC. This event is 21+, ID required.