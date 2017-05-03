Have you frantically started googling “mothers day presents” yet? (Be honest, is that why you’re here? We’re honored.) I think we can all agree that your mom deserves more than generic roses or a Hail-Mary style Hallmark card. So here’s a diverse cast of mother’s day gifts that aren’t just chocolate or roses. We’ve got you covered.
- For the mom who loves music (and is just as in love with Ryan Gosling as I am):
- Tickets to Utah Symphony La La Land
- For the mom who loves outdoor sports:
- Get her a Momentum Gift Card. Fun fact: Many women are naturally skilled at climbing due to all that natural lower body strength that helps them give birth.
- This is also the perfect gift for any hardcore fan of “Climb Every Mountain” from The Sound of Music. (We know you’re out there somewhere.)
- For the mom who want to re-enact the opening to Breakfast at Tiffany’s:
- A necklace from Katie Waltman Boutique
- Brunch at one of these local restaurants having Mother’s Day specials (we’ve also included a few fun non-brunch events if you want to lean into the movie montage effect)
- For the mom with elegance to rival Amal Clooney:
- A gift card for a blowout at H2Blow
- A chic one-piece from Albion Swimwear
- For a mom with allergies:
- Buy a Zest Kitchen Gift Card. Their menu is entirely gluten free, almost 100% vegan, and the kitchen is very accommodating with other allergies (like soy) if you ask a server.
- If you can’t get flowers out of your head:
- Branch out (sorry for the pun, I regret it already) and buy a plant at Cactus and Tropicals
–Amy Whiting