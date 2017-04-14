The Moth Brings the World of Storytelling to Salt Lake City

The kings and queens of storytelling are coming to Utah—and you could be one of them. KUER 90.1 is hosting The Moth Mainstage live onstage May 30 at Kingsbury Hall.
The internationally acclaimed organization will feature five storytellers who will take you on a journey based on the theme “Between Worlds.” If you’ve never been to a Moth Mainstage or tuned into KUER to listen to the The Moth Radio Hour—you are in for a treat. The Moth is dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. It features true, personal stories told live and without notes by people from all walks of life. You will laugh, you will cry and you will see the world through the storyteller’s eyes.
But do you have a story to tell? The Moth is currently seeking submissions from folks in Utah! Prepare a 2-minute version of your story and call their pitch line at 877-799-MOTH. (Be sure to mention you’re from the Salt Lake City-area.
Tickets are on sale now. www.themoth.org.