Modern Mountain Home with Year-Round Beauty Up for Auction in Park City

It is a home to not only look at—but to look out from.
This luxury residence at 160 White Pine Canyon Mountain Road in Park City offers stunning architecture, sprawling room-to-room design and jaw-dropping mountain views that extend for miles. Most recently listed at $8,995,000, it will go to the highest bidder on July 8 at 11 a.m. MST.
Nestled just up Parley’s canyon, a mere 30 minute drive from downtown Salt Lake City and Salt Lake International Airport, this is a true ski-in/ski-out Park City real-estate located in the exclusive gated community, The Colony. “When there are so many options in Park City for amazing retreat homes, it’s important to have one that is uniquely different,” says Jana Willardsen, one of the DeCaro representatives in charge of the property in Park City.
This isn’t a tiny cabin in the woods. Designed by James Carroll and built by CD Construction, this modern mountain home sits perfectly perched atop nearly 19 acres of pine-forested landscape and has over 13,000 square feet of lavish living space. From the floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the living room, the stunning indoor water features or the eye-catching Brazilian cherry wood floors—this luxurious contemporary property is a piece of unparalleled Park City real-estate.
Whether you walk into one of the seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, or settle into one of the other numerous living spaces, you will be able to see out across the pristine alpine terrain. “Everyone who has already seen the home cannot stop talking about the views,” says Willardsen. “Literally every person talks about the views. I may sound like a broken record, but it’s one of those places on earth where when you first take in the scenery, you’re completely awestruck by it and end up just sitting there for a few seconds while you regain composure.”
Some unique aspects of the property include the see-through glass elevator that is perfectly situated in the middle of the home. Willardsen says when people first come into the home, they always mention the cylindrical glass elevator. “It looks like and – in fact – functions in much the same way that a pneumatic tube for carrying mail would have functioned in office buildings in the early 20th Century.”
The spacious floor plan that mirrors the wide-open landscape and the home’s towering architecture will leave you feeling like you are high among the mountains. This year-round home offers up endless views of rolling hills that pop green during the spring and summer, grow warm and dynamic in the fall and finally sparkle with white in the winter.
Open house previews of the mountaintop property at 160 White Pine Canyon Road began on June 17 and will continue every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. until the auction. The last scheduled open house preview will be held on Friday, July 7, from 1-4 p.m., the day before the auction. Private appointments are also available by calling the DeCaro offices at 800-332-3767.
