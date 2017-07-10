Mix it Up: Park City Summer Cocktail Contest

Summer is here in full swing, and it’s hot enough to melt some faces off. I’m pretty sure some heat-related records have been broken, so head on down to Park City for the Summer Cocktail Contest. It’s the perfect way to cool down in the evening after the sun sets behind scorched mountains.
Twenty-six restaurants have put together some interestingly named cocktails for you to sample. “Year after year, we’re amazed at the level of creativity taking place behind the bars of Park City,” PCARA executive director Ginger Ries said. “We’re excited to see who the discerning palates of Park City’s residents and visitors will choose as this year’s winner!”
The contest runs through July 31, so you have all of July to sample delicious drinks and vote online for a lucky winner. Visit their website to see a list of drinks and participating restaurants.