Milk and Cookies Right Your Front Door

photos by: Adam Finkle
Sometimes, you can get what you want.
Chip Cookies, the brainchild of Stephen and Sarah Wirthlin (“and family,” adds Sarah), is a breathtakingly simple idea: four chocolate chip cookies, delivered warm to your door until 2 a.m. With milk, if you want it. The couple dreamed up chip cookies when they were living in Los Angeles, and, with the help of family, founded the business long-distance. “We wanted a college town, and Provo has a reputation as a good incubator,” says Sarah.
“Our business is shaped by our customers,” says Sarah. “They let us know they preferred milk chocolate chips (semi-sweet coming soon) and two percent milk.”
Started in a kitchen rented by the hour, the Wirthlins expanded their delivery service to Salt Lake City and are opening a brick-and-mortar store near 9th and 9th. Soon they had 60 employees, including a squadron of drivers. Now they have a cookie app that recognizes the caller’s location and a loyalty program for regular cookie monsters. And they’re a vendor at Lavell Edwards Stadium—use the app to have cookies delivered to your seat.
