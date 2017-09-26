It’s unclear if the pun is intended when Michelle Leo, of Michelle Leo Events, says, “I decided to marry my love for creativity and design to my natural talent for organization and planning,” but as an event planner, she’s seen her fair share of marriages. She’s organized and planned everything from luxury weddings to intimate ceremonies and social soirees to corporate events, in the U.S. and abroad.
Leo and her team base all events on the client’s individual needs and desires—providing flexible pricing, unique design and exceptional event production. MLE not only efficiently plans and executes events from a logistical standpoint, but also adds an extraordinary design element to each event. It’s these unique offerings and creative designs that have taken the global event design and planning industry by storm, earning the company an impressive list of awards along the way.
Martha Stewart and Vogue Magazine have called Michelle Leo Events Utah’s Top Wedding Planner, and the company just claimed its seventh consecutive Best of State award. The awards and happy clients go hand-in-hand, “Our one-on-one planning and design process is tailored to the unique and individual needs of each client, allowing us to provide a custom, personalized experience that delivers unforgettable results,” says Leo.
Q: How does your personality, experience and background influence your business?
”Throughout my career as an event planner and designer, I have had the opportunity to connect with people and to produce events all over the world. Each unique experience has contributed to the way I see and connect with my clients both near and far.”
Q: Where do you look for professional inspiration?
“Literature, music, art, interior design, textiles, travel, culture, fashion and more. We get to know our clients’ styles and work to produce amazing client and guest experiences with an emphasis on the details. Michelle Leo Events focuses on creating environments that allow clients and their guests to enjoy the event.”
Q: Biggest challenge?
“Dealing with unrealistic clients who have giant expectations and don’t understand or respect the type of budget required to support their expectations. Many people believe the price of goods and services in the event industry is negotiable—that’s not the case.”
Q: Best advice?
“Value moments, not things. Staying connected to the people I love fuels my energy and zest for life, and I find sheer joy in owning a company where our highest priority is helping our clients design, plan and enjoy life’s most celebrated events.”
Q: Dream goal?
“I’d really love to plan an intimate wedding abroad on a beautiful hillside overlooking the Mediterranean. A gathering of close friends and family, tables full of delicious food, the perfect lighting, and an overwhelming feeling that can only be described as “the perfect summer evening.” If you’re reading this and dreaming of the same thing, call me!”
michelle leo events
801.455.1121 | michelleleoevents.com