Mesquite Nevada

Welcome to the nearest faraway place to enjoy sunshine, world-class golf, scenic outdoor recreation, exciting resort/casino destinations, fine dining and celebrated community events inside a haven of small town values.
Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival: The already picturesque skies above Mesquite blossom every January with the color and flair of avid balloonists from across North America. Spectators enjoy morning balloon launches, a Hot Air Balloon Night Glow event, free showroom entertainment and champagne tasting.
Daytrips to Six National/State Parks: America has the most beautiful natural environment in the world and Mesquite is located ideally for experiencing six of her most treasured sites: Grand Canyon, Bryce, Zion, Valley of Fire, Lake Mead and Snow Canyon.
Seven Scenic, Championship Golf Courses: Nestled between the northern edge of the Mojave Desert and the southern slopes of the Great Basin, each course provides distinct and challenging styles of desert, arroyo, vista, and canyon play to the delight of golfers of all skill levels.
Heaven on Wheels: Whether your passion is riding bikes or ATV’s, on-road or off-road, enthusiasts experience memorable year-round adventures. Mesquite presents over 21 miles of paved bike paths in the city alone and has been designated a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community.
Yes, a Camel Safari: Take a trek through the Nevada desert on an unforgettable safari atop a majestic camel. You’ll overlook the beautiful Virgin Mountains and Virgin River on your ride, led by an experienced Camel Safari handler. Camel Safari is a proud member of The Livestock Conservancy.
