Men’s Fashion: Get the Look for the Perfect Date

Man Up: The phrase doesn’t mean what it used to. Forget macho. Today, the manliest men aren’t afraid of style and comfort. What you wear is who you are, wherever you are, whoever you’re with.
THE OUTDOORS DATE
Take her out. Literally.
Go for a stroll (call it a hike if you like) up City Creek Canyon, the wildest place in the heart of the city. No need for full-on hiking gear—on the smooth paved trail, you just need comfortable shoes and a great jacket.
Explore your palate. Stay downtown. Drop in at BTG Wine Bar for a flight of red wine. Sip, compare tastings and chat as you nosh on local charcuterie, duck meatballs and other edibles made in next-door Caffe Molise’s kitchen.
Hugo Boss Shirt, Namedroppers ($47); Platinum Eleventy Sweater, Utah Woolen Mills ($345); Isaia Vest, Utah Woolen Mills ($1,995); Vans Pant, Fice, ($49); Vans Shoe, Fice, ($186); Coal Hat, Fice ($23); Omega Watch, O.C. Tanner Jewelers ($7,800)
Raised by Wolves Coat, Fice ($233); Freenote Cloth Jacket, Stockist ($400); RGT Shirt, Namedroppers ($38); Pant, Utah Woolen Mills ($178); Redwing Boot, Stockist ($279); Hat, Fice, ($34); Sunglasses, Porsche Design, ($550); Breitling Watch, O.C. Tanner Jewelers, ($5,865)
THE CASUAL DATE
Go West.
Spend an afternoon on the American frontier. Peruse the collection of Plains Indian and Euro-American art from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West showing now at Utah Museum of Art.
Then, Go East.
Kyoto is one of Salt Lake’s oldest Japanese restaurants. Start with sushi, then move on to some of the best tempura in town, accompanied by a cold beer or sip of sake.
Storm System Jacket, Utah Woolen Mills, ($1,955); Shirt, Fice ($72); Nike Windbreaker, Fice ($100); Redwing Boots, Stockist ($249); Emporio Armani Denim, Namedroppers ($79); Breitling Watch, O.C. Tanner Jewelers ($5,865)
Coat, Utah Woolen Mills ($2,595); Citizens of Humanity Denim, Utah Woolen Mills ($229); Raised by Wolves Army Jacket, Fice ($157); Vans Shoes, Fice ($133); Shirt, Stockist ($240); Carhartt Hat, Stockist ($28); Sunglasses, Porsche Design ($450); Belt, Porsche Design ($180); Omega Watch, O.C. Tanner Jewelers ($9,415)
THE FORMAL DATE
Live theater is alive and well in Salt Lake. Take in a show on one of the city’s stages—Salt Lake Acting Company, Rose Wagner’s Black Box, the Eccles—and appreciate the magic without the CGI.
Forward Fashion.
Table X redefines fine dining with a modern, adventurous approach to cuisine. No need for a white collar; just look your best. As in coolest.
Sigillo De Garanzia Jacket, Utah Woolen Mills ($1,595); Eidos Napoli Shirt, Utah Woolen Mills ($295); Richards Street Pant, Utah Woolen Mills, ($355); Kiton Tie, Utah Woolen Mills; Aldo Shoe ($160); Hermes Watch, O.C. Tanner Jewelers ($7,650)
Suit, Bespoke Custom Clothing, ($1,123); Tie—Bespoke Custom Clothing, ($29); Eton Shirt, Utah Woolen Mills ($295); Gloves, Namedroppers ($38); Dior Scarf, Namedroppers ($236); Donald Pliner Shoe, Namedroppers, ($59); Belt, Porsche Design ($170); Omega Watch, O.C. Tanner Jewelers ($13,120) Cuff links, Bespoke Custom Clothing ($180)
BEHIND THE SCENES: What’s Your Date Fashion
DETAILS:
Photography by: Adam Finkle
Styled by: Farasha, Vanessa Di Palma Wright & Emily Quinn Loughlin
Hair & Makeup: Paula Dahlberg
Art Direction: Jeanine Miller
Model: Phillip Istomin
—
See more inside our 2018 Jan/Feb Issue.