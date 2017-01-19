January in Utah means one thing: Sundance. Below you’ll find bios on the best darn Sundance team in town.
Movie Reviewer: Michael Mejia
Michael Mejia is the author of a novel, Forgetfulness (Fiction Collective 2). He teaches Creative Writing at the University of Utah.
Movie Reviewer: Richard Bonaduce
President of the Utah Film Critics Association, Marvel Unlimited member, and Film Critic for The Standard Examiner and Salt Lake Magazine, Rich also hosts “Critical Mass” (a movie-review show), TALK 365 (a services-centered talk show), and is Video Coordinator for WGU, where also he’s enrolled in their MBA program. You can see him Friday mornings on “Good Day Utah” on KSTU-Fox13 for on-air film reviews.
Movie Reviewer: Jaime Winston
Jaime Winston once wrote for Salt Lake magazine and edited SLmag.com full-time, and then he left to do similar work at Weber State University. But once he was out, we pulled him back in (after he pestered the editor for freelance work). Look for his stories in upcoming issues of the magazine and his film reviews on SLmag.com during the Sundance Film Festival. In his free time, he reads big stacks of comic books, hikes Utah’s trails and tracks down copies of silent horror films. If he’s not catching a film at the Rose Wagner during the fest, you may find him across the street at Gracie’s enjoying a burger and a pint of pale ale.
Celebrity Watcher: Stuart Graves
Stuart, an avid traveler, runner and music and movie afficianado, will be Salt Lake magazine’s celebrity correspondent. He’s traveled the world to run marathons and climb mountains, but, he says, Nepal and Australia are his favorite spots.
Photographer: Natalie Simpson
Educated in the Fine Arts program at BYU, Natalie has 17 years experience in photography. She lives in Salt Lake with her two sons and the world’s best looking dog. She has been a breakfast cereal guru for 35 years and counting.
Sundance Culture Reporter: Christie Marcy
Christie Marcy is the associate editor at Salt Lake magazine and though she has lived in Salt Lake for nine years she has not once stepped foot into a Sundance related event. Until now.
For the next two weeks she’ll report on cultural happenings at the festival. What’s the worst that could happen?
