Meet the Bartender: Amy Eldredge of Current Fish and Oyster

Amy Eldredge is what you might call the rock star of the bartending world here in Salt Lake. She studied under the well-known Sasha Petraske, who opened Milk & Honey in New York and played a major part in the craft cocktail revival, ousting the pre-made mixers that had taken over in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The knowledge that Amy brought back after working under Sasha is incredible and you can see her influence in all of the Main Course Management Group’s restaurants, as well as Bar X and others. I asked Amy for her favorite cocktail and she talked about the beautiful Antoinette, which you can find on the Current Fish & Oyster cocktail menu. This beautiful citrus-forward cocktail is perfect for a seafood dinner or midday with brunch.
Recipe:
The Antoinette: from Amy Eldredge, Current Fish & Oyster
1/2 oz. lime juice
3/4 oz. grapefruit juice
1/2 oz. simple syrup (1 part sugar to 1 part water)
3/4 oz. St. Germaine
1 1/2 oz. Salt City Vodka
2 Drops Rhubarb Bitters (Fee Brothers)
Topped with sparkling wine and garnish with a cherry.