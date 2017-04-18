March for Science on Saturday.

Utah will host two marches for science on Saturday with the goal of letting citizens know how important science and scientists are to the country’s health, economy and way of life. It’s especially important for scientists supporters of rational problem solving to make themselves known, now that the nation has a climate-change denier in the White House.
Hundreds of scientists and rational humans will march on Park City’s Main Street Saturday, followed by a speakers forum with globally award-winning Utah scientists and internationally honored educators.
The Park City march begins at 9 a.m. at the Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot at the top of Main Street. The speakers forum will begin at 11:30 at the Jim Santy Auditorium,1255 Park Ave.
Speakers will include Utah’s climate-science guru Rob Davies, a physicist at Utah State University and State Coordinator at Utah Climate Center; Rob Macleod, who is recognized for teaching excellence and Chris Johnson, founding director of the Scientific Computing and Imaging (SCI) Institute at the U.
Then, head on down to the march in Salt Lake City and do it again!
The Salt Lake City March for Science begins at 3 p.m. Saturday in City Creek Park on State Street (opposite the LDS Church Office Building) and will end at the State Capitol. A program will follow on the Capitol steps. Speakers will include Nobel Prize Mario Capecchi (photo at top), Brigham Daniels of BYU and cowgirl, rancher and amateur climate scientist Heidi Redd.
More information at marchforscienceslc.com and facebook.com/marchforscienceparkcity