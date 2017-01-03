Many Shades of Pale

Infinite subtleties of texture and reflection make Utah a winter white wonderland. Take a cue from the ice-clad landscape and swathe yourself in snow.
Photography by Adam Finkle.
Fur Coat, Philanthropy, Flight ($230); Skirt, C/MEO Collective, Flight ($95); Bralette, Rehab, Katie Waltman ($34); Silver Necklace, Katie Waltman ($48); Drop crystal earrings, Katie Waltman ($58)
Fur Coat, Greylin, Mary Janes ($135); Velvet tank top, Greylin, Mary Janes ($95); White jeans, Paige Denim, Mary Janes ($195); Nude heels, Steve Madden, Nordstrom Rack ($35); All jewelry, Krysia Renau ($152-$578)
Lace crop top, Katie Waltman ($42); Bralette, Katie Waltman ($16); Tulle skirt, Allure Bridal, Gateway Bridal (inquire for price); Pearl necklace, Katie Waltman ($42); Pearl drop earrings, Katie Waltman ($32); Mother of pearl ring, Krysia Renau, Farasha ($320); Fur scarf, Farasha ($190); Nude heels, Steve Madden Nordstrom Rack ($35)
Chunky knit scarf, Manos del Uruguay, Farasha ($80); Cream scarf, Karisma, Katie Waltman ($68); Lace dress, Katie Waltman ($68.60); Bracelets ($50-$60), Necklace ($102), Block heels ($34) Katie Waltman
Knit Turtleneck, Few Moda, Flight ($98); Gold fringe skirt, Anine Bing, Cake Boutique ($199); Long Pearl necklace, Sophia and Chloe, Farasha ($370)
Styled By Farasha: Madeleine Marie Ewell and Gabriella Gurrister
Hair and Makeup: Morgan Scheer of Versa Artistry
Art Direction: Jeanine Miller