Malawi’s “Pizza with a Purpose” Serves Up Pizza and Fights Hunger

If you’ve ever been to a Malawi’s Pizza you know that their gourmet pizzas are absolutely delicious—not to mention their decadent dessert pizzas—but did you know that with every pizza you ate you were also feeding a child in Malawi? Blake Roney created Malawi’s Pizza in partnership with Chef Kent Anderson after the Utah businessman returned home from a humanitarian trip to Malawi. With some 6.5 million people in Malawi suffering from hunger, Roney knew that these people needed more than just occasional help. They needed food on a regular and sustained basis. Roney created the Meal-for-Meal Exchange program in hopes of making a difference in the lives of these people he grew to love. Under the Meal-for-Meal Exchange program, the company delivers nutrient-dense meals to children and their families in Malawi through their partnership with Feed the Children.
“None of us alone can change the world,” Chef Kent Andersen said. “But we offer consumers an easy way to change a child’s life by making a conscious decision about where to buy their next meal. We are extremely grateful for our customers, franchisees, staff, local communities and others who have supported us in this journey to address hunger in Malawi. After all, none of this would be possible without our loyal customers and employees.”
Malawi’s Pizza recently announced that it has delivered 1 million meals to children in the impoverished nation, a milestone it is celebrating with a national expansion. Malawi’s Pizza currently has three stores in Utah, Texas and Virginia, with a fourth about to open in the Houston area and more than 20 in the development pipeline. Visit a Malawi’s Pizza near you and join in the celebration of donating 1 million meals and counting to Malawi children and their families. For more information about Malawi’s Pizza and their purpose, visit their website.