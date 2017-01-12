Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Made for Walking

January 12, 2017

Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein’s musical Kinky Boots could be a metaphor for former Mayor Ralph Becker’s struggle to build the Eccles Theater. To save a shoe business from bankruptcy, Kinky Boots’ naive hero brings in Lola, a cabaret performer and shoe freak, to create outrageous high-heeled boots. If you can’t see Ralph, his Tony Award-winning brother Bill and our ever-struggling downtown Salt Lake in that plot—just throw in a few bike lanes. Jan.17-22. artsaltlake.org

Andrea Peterson

