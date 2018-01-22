Lounging like a Liege this Sundance

We are now a few days into Sundance and the madness that is currently residing in Park City has spread. The good news is there exists another option when you get sick of mobs of people and star spotting. You can come down to Salt Lake City for slightly smaller mobs of people to go with your star spotting and you can do it in style.
The Sundance film festival has two big theaters in Salt Lake. One is the Broadway located on 111 east and you guessed it, Broadway. The second is next to the Rose Wagner Theater at 138 east and also Broadway. Both have quite a lot to offer. There are clubs and bars near the Rose and little restaurants with everything from fine dining to tapas scattered all around these two theaters. Better yet, Sundance has created lounges for Salt Lake film aficionados to go mingle.
The lounge at Copper Common is situated right next to the Broadway theater and features live music and drinks every night. The bartenders here make a mean old fashioned among other captivating and classy cocktails and they have a masterful menu to match. There will be live performances every night one at 5.30 and one at 8. Head out early or sit a spell after your movie and talk shop with locals and professionals alike in this upscaled sophisticated lounge.
The lounge at The Rose can attribute its’ existence to SB dance. They are a local company dedicated to encouraging audiences to think for themselves and while dance is in their title they do much, much more. This lounge will feature a pop-up bar and brand new art installation created by artistic director Stephen Brown himself in collaboration with Cole Adams and Jann Haworth. It is called The Silver Screen. If you can’t find it, try looking up. After you’ve watched the pros you can also try your shot at your very own screen test, but be warned, all of the screen tests are live on facebook so chose your line well as you only get one shot. This lounge will only be open on the 25, 26 and 27 from 6 to 11. A great way to end the week.
The Sundance Festival is a time of year for Utah to shine with its’ rather robust film community and beautiful scenery. They have made it easy and oh so comfortable to go experience some of the edgy eclectic energy that suffuses the festival this year.
