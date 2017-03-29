Looking for Easter Plans in SLC?

We’re back at it again to bring you the best and the brightest of Easter goings-on in Salt Lake and the surrounding areas.
- Café Niche
- Head here if you’re looking for a brunch featuring a Crab and Avocado Strata, Carrot Cake Cheesecake, or even a Bloody Mary once it hits 11:30am. (It’s never too early?)
- April 16 from 8am-3pm
- 801-433-3380, caffeniche.com, 779 E 300 South, SLC
- Oasis Cafe
- Another Easter brunch option, but this one seats you on an outdoor patio (weather permitting) which they claim is an “urban oasis.” Oasis is known for it’s organic “clean” food and holistic bookstore with psychic readings inside. Their buffet will include a prime rib carving station and a chocolate fountain. So, obviously, reservations are suggested.
- April 16 from 9 am – 3:30 pm
- 801-322-0404, oasiscafeslc.com, 151 S 500 East, SLC
- Current Fish & Oyster
- Current will be stretching their definition of “brunch” by hosting it from 8am-5pm, with no dinner after. For easter, enjoy spring vegetable hash, local trout and spring vegetable niçoise or several other seafood dishes. Reservations are required.
- April 16 from 9am – 5pm
- 801-326-3474, CurrentFishandOyster.com, 279 E 300 South, SLC
- Easter Egg Dive
- South Davis Recreational Center in Bountiful is taking the best of swimming and the best of egg hunts and creating a mastermind idea: a plastic underwater egg-hunt. Needless to say, goggles are a must. Plus: it’s free.
- April 15 at 10am
- More info here, 801-298-6220, 550 N 200 West, Bountiful
- Mr. Jesse Walker’s 7th Annual Bunny Hop
- On the opposite end of the spectrum we have a bar hosting a day-long bunny hop. The Garage on Beck Street (which might be gone any day now thanks to negotiations with Tesero) will host Mr. Jesse Walker’s 7th Annual “Bunny Hop.” This means a breakfast buffet, all-day egg hunt, charity raffle, bonnet contest and DJ’s playing vinyl records from brunch to sunset. Funds will go to the Planned Parenthood Action Council of Utah.
- 16 April from 11am–8pm
- garageonbeck.com, 1199 N Beck St, SLC
- Helicopter Easter Egg Drop
- We were initially intrigued by the concept of dropping eggs, which are notoriously breakable, from any height at all… until we found out they were candy eggs. But still, we’re not complaining! It’s Salt Lake’s first Helicopter Egg Drop, and in addition to 30,000+ falling chunks of sugar, the free family event will have bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, a hot air balloon and 20 brand new kids bikes.
- More info here
- Salt Lake County Equestrian Park, 2100 W 11400 South, South Jordan
- Easter Bunny Train
- Don’t be frightened by the poster (is it possible to make an easter bunny costumer not horrifying? We don’t think so.) The 40-minute round-trip train ride includes Easter Egg with treats inside for the kids, a baby animal petting zoo and a magician at the depot.
- April 7-15
- More info here, 435-654-5601
- Easter at Snowbird
- Snowbird is hosting an egg hunt, a breakfast, and TWO brunches! (We dare you to fit that many pancakes in your stomach.)
- April 16, 6 am-3 pm
- More info here, 801-933-2222
- Egg Legs 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run
- This sounds like the opposite of brunch, but it’s still a respectable, and probably much healthier, choice. To disguise them as bunnies or eggs, runners are given bunny ears, swim caps or facepaint. And the race course actually has eggs along the way and then a large-scale egg hunt afterwards. It’s like a delicious, non-violent, pastel-colored Hunger Games.
- April 15 at 9am
- To register, go here
- Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square Concert
- Does this event need an intro? We all know the famous Mormon Tabernacle Choir and their orchestra. On Saturday and Sunday, they’ll be holding a no-explanation-needed concert.
- April 15 and 16 from 7:30-8:30 pm
- 50 West North Temple
- To buy tickets, go here or call 801-240-3323
- Other Easter Day Brunch Options: There’s an ironically buffet-like list of other restaurants in the area hosting easter brunches on Sunday April 16th, so check them out in this quick list below:
- Finca
- 11am-2pm
- Buffet Prices: Adults-$39, Kids- $19, Toddlers-Free
- Reservations recommended. Call 801-487-0699
- 327 W 200 South, SLC
- PAGO
- 10am-2:30pm, 5pm-10pm
- Reservations required. Call 801-532-0777
- 878 S 900 East, SLC
- Trestle Tavern
- 11am-2pm, 5pm-10pm
- Reservations optional. Call 801-532-3372
- 1513 S 1500 East, SLC
- Hub and Spoke Diner
- 7am-9pm
- Reservations optional. Call 801-487-0698
- 1291 S 1100 East, SLC
- East Liberty Tap House
- Noon-10pm
- Reservations optional. Call 801-441-2845
- 850 E 900 South, SLC
–Amy Whiting