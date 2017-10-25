Look up and go luney this weekend.

Last summer’s solar eclipse reminded humans that despite our success in destroying the Earth’s climate and atmosphere, we are but an insignificant part of the cosmos. International Observe the Moon Night is an opportunity to keep that inferiority complex going.
Any respectable geek will be 30 miles out 1-80 at the Stansbury Park Observatory Complex hanging with the Salt Lake Astronomical Society. The astrofolk will set up telescopes to observe—as they insist on putting it—“Earth’s only natural satellite.”
The Moon will be one day past first quarter, evenly divided between light and dark areas. The terminator, the line marking the transition between dark and sunlit sections, offers dramatic shadows from craters like Tycho with its debris rays, the huge Clavius and the Apennine Mountain range farther to the north.
Be there, dressed warmly and eyeballs polished, by 6-7 p.m. when the moon will be in excellent observing position.
The moon watch is sponsored by NASA (Long ago, NASA actually put people up there) and is celebrated around the world.
For more information, directions or moon lore contact SLAS Vice President Joe Bauman at 801-913-3588.