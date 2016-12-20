Local Salt Lake City Restaurants Open for The Holidays

Go ahead and trim the tree and stuff the stockings, but this Christmas let someone else do the cooking for you. You’ve earned it. There are several that are not only open during the holidays, but many that are offering tasty holiday specials just for you.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Kyoto – What do you do when you get that sudden craving for sushi or Ebi tempura on Christmas Eve? Don’t worry, Kyoto has got you covered. They are open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for lunch and then from 5-9 p.m. for dinner.

Current – Fish & Oyster – If you’re in the mood for contemporary ambiance and fresh seafood this Christmas Eve, enjoy a change of scenery at Current – Fish & Oyster. They’re open for lunch and dinner, closing at 8 p.m



Stanza- Italian Bistro and Wine Bar. – Spice up your holiday with the unusual Italian dishes at Stanza. They will be serving regular menu items, as well as, savory specials—open Christmas Eve from 5-9 p.m.

Oasis Cafe – Decompress and unwind Christmas Eve at the hidden sanctuary known as Oasis. The cafe offers menu options ranging from the Oasis gyro to the roasted tomato fennel soup. (Open Christmas Eve Day Only)

Cafe Niche – is serving their full regular menu, plus specials: wild organic mushroom bisque, cioppino with crab, shrimp, mussels and mahi mahi in a tomato broth. For dessert, try the Black Forest cake and gelato with Luxardo cherry sauce and crumbled pistachios. Open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

IN BETWEEN CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR

ALAMEXO – Get your holiday flair on with Latin American cuisine at Alamexo. Specials are offered evenings from Dec. 26 – 31. Alamexo will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, reopening January 2.

NEW YEARS EVE

Current-Fish & Oyster – Kick off your New Year with Chef Phelix Gardner’s Spanish fare and his famous seafood tower, available at Current Fish & Oyster’s New Year’s Eve celebration. He’s featuring customer favorites and has added some holiday specials. The four-course menu is available starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Café Niche – will be hosting a special five-course New Year’s Eve dinner celebration from 5 – 10 p.m. Try the eggplant-and-olive-oil-mousse amuse bouche (say that fast three times). Wine pairings are available. Open from 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve with the regular menu until 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve dinner begins at 5 p.m.

Kyoto – Get your New Year’s Eve started with around-the-world flavors, especially the finest Japanese dishes. Open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for lunch and from 5 – 9 p.m. for dinner.

Oasis Cafe – End 2016 with a foodie bang. Oasis has created a special four-course, prix-fixe menu especially for New Year’s Eve. Chef de Cuisine Efren Benitez’s creative menu includes items such as pan-seared scallops, creamy shrimp bisque and pan-roasted halibut, to name a few. Open from 5 p.m. (Breakfast and lunch will be served prior to 5 p.m.)

Pago – Take your tastebuds on a five-course adventure with Pago‘s New Year’s Eve tasting menu, plus optional wine pairings. Celebrate the end of one year and the start of another by giving your palate a gift it will be remembering days into 2017.

Stanza-Italian Bistro & Wine Bar – As one Italian proverb says: “He who goes to bed without eating, will regret it throughout the night.” You don’t want to end 2016 on an empty stomach only to regret it all of 2017. Stanza is excited to ring in their 2017 by welcoming diners with a one-of-a-kind, four-course dinner on New Year’s Eve from 5 until 10 p.m.

Finca – Not two, not four, not even five, but Finca is offering a six-course tasting menu, plus optional wine pairings. As part of the Nochevieja (Old Night) celebrations, it has long been Spanish custom to eat 12 grapes as the clock strikes the first 12 chimes of the New Year. To honor this tradition, Finca has created a six-course tasting menu incorporating grapes in each dish.



Trestle Tavern – You don’t have to be downtown to celebrate ringing in the New Year in style. Tucked away at 15th and 15th, Trestle Tavern is offering a four-course tasting menu New Year’s Eve and optional wine pairings. Enjoy the cozy pub atmosphere and cheer the New Year with an unusual pint.

Hub & Spoke Diner – In addition to the full menu, they’ll be offering dinner specials like homemade three cheese ravioli with brown butter and roasted butternut squash and lunch/brunch specials like blueberry cream cheese stuffed french toast and roasted beet salad with spring mix. Stop in for a casual dinner or just a cocktail or a classic H&S boozy shake.

East Liberty Tap House – Red Rock is taking over East Liberty Tap house to cheer in the New Year. Tap House will have a full menu plus specials featuring a Red Rock take-over of all 6 taps—just $3 for 16 oz or $4 for 20 oz. Plus, a “street tacos” food special for $10. Stop by before or after your other events for a drink or low-key hang out.

NEW YEARS DAY

Kyoto – あけましておめでとうございます。(Akemashite omedetou) is Japanese New Year, celebrated like American Christians celebrate Christmas. Executive Chef Peggy Ince-Whiting is welcoming diners to celebrate the Japanese way. Open 5 – 10 p.m.

Oasis Cafe –“It is health that is the real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver,” said Gandhi and what a better way to commence 2017 then treating yourself not only a healthy meal but one that will light up your tastebuds. Open for New Year’s Day brunch, lunch and dinner.

Finca – It’s 2017 and it’s time to check off your New Year resolutions and make sure you don’t miss a beat. Finca is offering a to-go New Year’s Tasting Menu at $40 per person (min. 2 people). Enjoy a custom tasting menu from the comfort of your own home! Pre-order the meal and pick it up at Finca between 2pm-5pm on Dec 31st. They’ll provide detailed and simple instructions for you to finish and plate the meal. They’ll even send you a list of our expert wine pairings (all available through the Utah DABC stores).

Hub & Spoke Diner – You made those resolutions, but one more cheat day won’t kill you. In addition to Hub & Spoke’s usual menu, they’ll be offering dinner specials like their homemade three-cheese ravioli with brown butter & roasted butternut squash and lunch/brunch specials like blueberry cream cheese stuffed french toast and of course one final cheers—bring in 2017 with a cocktail or a liquor-laced shake.