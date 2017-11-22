Local Resorts Team Up to Feed Families in Need This Thanksgiving

While many of us are already busy cleaning or food prepping for the Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow, the employees of 12 local hotels and restaurants are busy cooking and preparing to deliver meals to families in need throughout Park City and SLC. This program, organized by Westgate Park City Resort & Spa, continues to expand on its efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to families for the past five years. This is the most families fed in the history of the program–totaling 150 needy families.
“We received such great feedback on the program, and it left such an impact on our team that we knew we had to expand it to help as many families as possible,” said Westgate Resorts Vice President of Resort Operations Brian Waltrip. “Being able to bring the tourism community together and give 150 families in our local community Thanksgiving dinners we’ve made is incredibly rewarding.”
Many local establishments teamed together to make this holiday event successful: Westgate Park City Resort & Spa, Montage Deer Valley, St. Regis Deer Valley, Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, Waldorf Astoria Park City, Hotel Park City, Hyatt Centric Park City, Vail Resorts, Park City Marriott Sheraton Salt Lake City, Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek and Deer Valley Resort.
While participation in this event is not open to the public, you can help these resorts and restaurants by supporting them through your patronage this coming winter season. For some special tips and tricks of how to properly “do Utah” this ski/snowboarding season, look out for our article “Ski Utah in 7 Days” in the January/February edition of Salt Lake magazine on newsstands January 1.