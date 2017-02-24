Local Luxury at the Waldorf: Farm-To-Table Cuisine

Chef Ryker Brown is bringing the best local foods to the table at Powder.
Do you remember “continental cuisine?”
It was the luxury food of the ‘50s and ‘60s, basically a greatest hits list of Western European dishes, and a kind of universal menu for resorts, cruise ships and special-occasion restaurants. The point is, it was placeless—whether you were in London, Paris, New York, Dallas or Salt Lake City, a continental menu included dishes like rack of lamb with a mint garnish, steak au poivre, chicken Kiev, Dover sole, escargots and caviar. This cuisine existed independent of any region. It was defined by price, not place. But the definition of luxury is changing—it’s now defined by experience. Nowhere is this more evident than at the table, where terroir has increased in importance. Tall toques at pricy places are now shopping for ingredients in their own back yards.
Meet Ryker Brown. Chef at Powder at the Waldorf-Astoria Park City, Brown tends several hives of bees on the property. He is committed to local producers, believing that true luxury is experiencing something that can’t be duplicated in other places. Like fresh carrots grown by Bill and Penny Trinca from First Frost Farms near Nibley in Cache County. At a special farmers dinner last fall, the carrots were all over the table—as an appetizer: grilled and served with Thai curry yogurt, basil, pickled onions and cauliflower accompanied by rosé cava. Pureed, as a companion to Alaskan halibut. Flowing out of baskets as part of the rustic centerpiece. If you had a question about the carrots, Bill and Penny were seated at the table, enjoying what a top chef could do with their life’s work.
Chef Brown invited other Park City chefs to join him in the kitchen—Executive Chef Chip McMullin from St. Regis Deer Valley prepared the halibut. Executive Chef Shawn Armstrong from Montage Deer Valley cooked a lamb shoulder from the century-old Willis Clark sheep farm with garlic from First Frost Farms. Executive Chef Zane Holmquist from Stein Eriksen Lodge was responsible for dessert, which meant his pastry chef Jeremy Garcia made a baba using pickled huckleberries from Sweet Valley Organics in Idaho—I sat next to Sweet Valley’s head forager, Chris Florence. I ate Gold Creek Farms cheeses with cheesemaker Fernando Chavez-Sandoval and fresh bread and goat butter with the bakers from Red Bicycle. Heber Valley juustoleipa was seared and served with Pow Day Rye Pale Ale—the Park City Brewery’s founders were a couple seats away. The cheese course, Rock Hill Creamery aged Gruyere made with the sweet brown cows’ milk by Pete Schropp and Jennifer Hines in Richmond, Cache County, was served with local peaches and cress.
The enthusiasm of these chefs for the ingredients they cooked that night and the respect they held for the farmers, cheesemakers, bakers and brewers was contagious. It is a rare experience for modern diners to meet the person who grew or made their food—and rare equates to luxurious in terms of experience. Frostwood Dr., Park City,435-647-5566
written by: Mary Brown Malouf
photos by: Angela Howard Photography