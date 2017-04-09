Local Art, Food and Culture On Display at the April Sugar House Art Walk

The Sugar House Art Walk is an interactive art event that aims to promote local art, music and food. It is held on the second Friday of each month from 6-9 pm. Guests can experience works from a variety of artists at venues across the Sugar House area. The Art Walk is free to attend and easily accessible—all venues are within walking distance.
This month’s Art Walk will take place on Friday, April 14 and attractions include:
- Kombucha brewing demonstration
- Watercolor paintings by Rich Vroom
- Poetry reading from poet Shawn Lawton
- Special tour of the new Upwall Design studio
- Gourmet “Food is Art” event
- “Women Artists of Utah” exhibit featuring work by Paige Anderson, Oonju Chun, Caitlin Connolly and Willamarie Huelskamp
This month’s venues are Local Colors, Cameron Wellness Center, Smith Crown, Rockwood Art Studios, Sugar House Coffee, Visual Art Institute, Greenloft Coop and Unhinged. For a detailed map, visit the Art Walk Website.
By Megan Skuster
Art by Richard Vroom