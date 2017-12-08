Lip Service: Mistletoe-ready lips

written by: Kayal Vidal photos by: Adam Finkle video by: Andrea Peterson
Got Beauty makeup artist Jordan Dyches gave us the exclusive on getting the perfect holiday red glitter lip and also how to keep lips healthy and crack-free through the winter.
Dyches claims this look is perfect for anyone who wants to make a statement—she shows us step-by-step how to get the perfect look whether you’re complementing a holiday party outfit or are simply feeling bold.
Before starting any lip look, Dyches recommends a daily lip routine. “Start with exfoliation. I recommend the Sara Happ or Revival Sugar Lip Scrub. After you rinse it off, moisturize. Moisturizing is the key to any successful beauty look,” says Dyches.
Red Glitter Lip
Step 1: Exfoliate your lips properly.
Step 2: Carefully trace the lip with a red lip liner.
Step 3: Fill the lip with your favorite shade of red lipstick. If you want the color to stay on all day, Dyches recommends using the Palladio Velvet Matte Cream Lip Color.
Step 4: To finish off, apply Unicorn Snot
Glitter Gloss.
Step 5: Follow gloss with a normal or loose shadow glitter (like Jane Iredale 24-Karat Gold Dust) with a medium sized eye shadow brush.
Step 1. Revival Sugar Lip Scrub, $9 Step 2. POPS Cosmetics Creamy Lip Pencil, $9 Step 3. Palladio Velvet Matte Cream Lip Color, $7
Step 4. Unicorn Snot Lip Gloss, $8 Step 5. Jane Iredale 24-Karat Gold Dust, $14. All available at Got Beauty, gotbeauty.com
