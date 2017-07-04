Lindsie Smith Joins Kimball Art Center as Executive Director

|Smith served as the Associate Director of Clark Planetarium, managing day-to-day operations, mentoring staff and serving as the organization’s public spokesperson. Smith also helped develop and monitor the Planetarium’s annual budget, fundraised for key programs and supervised significant capital improvements. A native of the finance industry, Smith worked for both Zions Bank and Fidelity Investments. In 2006, she moved to the nonprofit sector as the Director of Communications for Junior Achievement of Utah before moving on to Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum. Smith has broad nonprofit experience ranging from programmatic strategy to audience development and board relations.
“I’m thrilled to join the Kimball Art Center,” Smith said. “It’s an exciting time to join the Kimball Art Center as we plan for a new facility that will allow us to expand our ability to inspire and connect through art.”
“Lindsie’s accomplishments in the nonprofit world and her local Utah connections are just what we were hoping to find to help the Kimball grow while remaining true to our mission,” said Maggie AbuHaidar, Kimball Art Center Board Chair. ” Lindsie is a special talent that will lead this long-running Park City institution into an exciting new future. We welcome her to the Park City community with open arms.”
For more information on the Kimball Art Center, visit kimballartcenter.org