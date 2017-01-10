Libretti and Libations: Enter to Win Tickets to Leigh’s Man of La Mancha!

Salt Lake Magazine and Utah Opera‘s cocktail crawl will take place on Wed. Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 830 pm at Finca, Zest and Bodega with each place offering their craft cocktail paired with a small plate for $15 ($45 in total for all three).
Take a picture of your drink, use the hastag #UTAHOPERASIPS, and on Wed. Jan. 25, Salt Lake Magazine will pick one individual who will win a pair of tickets to Utah Opera’s Man of La Mancha on either Fri. Jan. 27 or Sun. Jan. 29
202 S Main Street, Salt Lake City, 801.363.5454
Craft Cocktail: Smoke and Mirrors
1.5 oz Rye
.75 oz Benedictine
.25 oz lemon juice
.5 oz pomegranate juice
.75 oz smoked cherry thyme syrup ( charred cedar and current bitters, 1 oz egg whites, shaken and strained)
331 S Main St., Salt Lake City, 801.532.4042
Craft Cocktail: Bedlam Joust
1.5 oz Smith and Cross Navy Strength Rum
0.25 oz Montenegro Amaro
Barspoon Orange Marmalade
0.25 oz Marcona Syrup
0.5 oz Café Lolita
3 dashes Honest John Cherry Chocolate Bitters
Shaken with ice. Strained. Served in a coupe.
“Inspired by Don Quixote's jousting match with a windmill he thinks is a dragon. The cocktail itself is a nod to the overall tones of madness in Miguel Cervantes' story. We combined flavors that we don't see paired often and the result is our own satisfying glass of madness.”
Mixologist: Ryan Santos
63 W 100 S. Salt Lake City, 801.359.2814
Craft Cocktail: Carrasco’s Cure
1.5 oz Applejack Brandy
.25 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth
.25 oz Dolin Sweet Vermouth
.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.25 oz Simple Syrup
1 dash Peychaud's Bitters
Combine all ingredients and shake vigorously. Double strain ingredients into a chilled cocktail glass.
Garnish with a lemon twist.
“This ought to cure what ails you- inspired by Dr. Carrasco, who eventually cures Alonso Quijana’s delusions- this concoction may have done the trick.”
Mixologist: Jesse Garrett
327 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, 801.487.0699
Craft Cocktail: They Might Be Giants
1 oz Bourbon
1 oz Genevere
1/4 oz allspice dram
Blackberry preserves
1/4 oz canton ginger
Moroccan Spice Syrup
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Garnish with rosemary
“Meant to represent the reality in which our hero, Don Quixote views the world, this cocktail is surprising and full of depth and character. The world in which Don Quixote creates is a better world than the reality, and his vision gives hope to love, inspiration, and his impossible quest. This cocktail is an escape to a better place, as sometimes we all need to see things in a different way. Sadly things don’t go our way for Don Quixote, but he is remembered for seeing beauty no one else did. Don Quixote is famous for his fight against giants, which were ‘disguised’ as windmills. He's still our hero. Here’s to seeing the brighter, more beautiful side of the picture.”
Mixologist: Natalie Hamilton
136 Heber Ave., Park City, 435.602.1155
Craft Cocktail: The Impossible Dream
1 1/4 Vida Anejo
1/2 Wahaka Mezcal
1/2 Grand Marnier
1/4 Dolan Dry Vermouth
4 Dash Scrappy's Orange Bitters
Toasted Orange Peel
“This cocktail takes its name from the principal song of the opera. With the base spirits being Spanish, the flavors meld together for a clean, spirit driven experience. A winter warmer for the holiday season.”
Mixologist: Sean Palmer
418 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, 801.539.999
Craft Cocktail: El Sancho
Henry Du Yores Rye
Oloroso Sherry
Caraway Simple Syrup
Sherry Vinegar
Angostura
“Sancho Panza was Don Quixote’s faithful squire and assistant, I named my drink in honor of him because let’s be honest … booze is a great ally in good times or bad. The Spanish sherry with the caraway and Henry DuYores rye make for a great seasonal flavor that will have you tilting your own windmills.”
Mixologist: Clif Reagle
237 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, 801 935 4431
Craft Cocktail: Cervantes Manuscript
1 oz Prior Natur Vermut (A Spanish Vermouth)
1/2 oz Pussers Navy Rum
3/4 oz lime juice
1 barspoon of house made Marcona Almond saline solution
4 dashes of Matcha teapot bitters
Shaken, strained topped with ginger beer and garnished with Peychaud’s bitters. This cocktail has quite a bit going on, from the first sip to the last it is constantly changing and opening up subtle nuances. Similar to the story of Don Quixote.. kind of nutty but refreshing tale.
“My cocktail for Man of la Mancha is called ‘Cervantes Manuscript’ its a pampered version of a Moscow mule with a Spanish influence.”
Mixologist: Bijan Ghiai
18 W Market St., Salt Lake City, 801.519.9595
Craft Cocktail: Little Bird
La Guita Manzanilla Sherry
Koval Dry Gin
Calpico (a Japanese yogurt like drink)
Yuzu
Lemon
Cinnamon
“Inspired by a recent trip to Spain where gin has reached a cult status and sherry is the stalwart. I combined these two flavors and added our Takashi spin by using the Japanese flavors of Calpico and Yuzu. Lastly, I added a bit of cinnamon in reference to the lyrics of ‘Little Bird, Little Bird’ and also for a depth of flavor.”
Mixologist: Richard Romney
275 200 W, Salt Lake City, (801) 433-0589
Craft Cocktail: Tilting Windmills
Mixologists: Brian Udall & Jolly Pust
3/4 reposado tequila
3/4 green chartreuse
3/4 luxardo
3/4 oz. lime juice
2 dashes Spanish bitters
“Our cocktail is a variation of "the last word" with equal parts of each ingredient. The substitution of reposado permeates the taste, giving it a dreamy feeling. It's shaken and served up, then topped with Spanish bitters. Just as Quixote's perspective transformed the usual to fantastic, we present you tilting windmills!”