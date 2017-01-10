Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Libretti and Libations: Enter to Win Tickets to Leigh’s Man of La Mancha!

January 10, 2017

Salt Lake Magazine and Utah Opera‘s cocktail crawl will take place on Wed. Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 830 pm at Finca, Zest and Bodega with each place offering their craft cocktail paired with a small plate for $15 ($45 in total for all three).

Take a picture of your drink, use the hastag #UTAHOPERASIPS, and on Wed. Jan. 25, Salt Lake Magazine will pick one individual who will win a pair of tickets to Utah Opera’s Man of La Mancha on either Fri. Jan. 27 or Sun. Jan. 29

BAMBARA

202 S Main Street, Salt Lake City, 801.363.5454

Craft Cocktail: Smoke and Mirrors

1.5 oz Rye

.75 oz  Benedictine

.25 oz lemon juice

.5 oz pomegranate juice

.75 oz smoked cherry thyme syrup  ( charred cedar and current bitters, 1 oz egg whites, shaken and strained)

bambara_smoke-and-mirrors

BODEGA

331 S Main St., Salt Lake City, 801.532.4042

Craft Cocktail: Bedlam Joust

1.5 oz Smith and Cross Navy Strength Rum

0.25 oz Montenegro Amaro

Barspoon Orange Marmalade

0.25 oz Marcona Syrup

0.5 oz Café Lolita

3 dashes Honest John Cherry Chocolate Bitters

Shaken with ice. Strained. Served in a coupe.

bodega_bedlam-joust

“Inspired by Don Quixote&#39;s jousting match with a windmill he thinks is a dragon. The cocktail itself is a nod to the overall tones of madness in Miguel Cervantes&#39; story. We combined flavors that we don&#39;t see paired often and the result is our own satisfying glass of madness.”

Mixologist: Ryan Santos

BTG WINE BAR / CAFFE MOLISE

63 W 100 S. Salt Lake City, 801.359.2814

Craft Cocktail: Carrasco’s Cure

1.5 oz Applejack Brandy

.25 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth

.25 oz Dolin Sweet Vermouth

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

1 dash Peychaud&#39;s Bitters

Combine all ingredients and shake vigorously. Double strain ingredients into a chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish with a lemon twist.

btg_carrasco-cure

“This ought to cure what ails you- inspired by Dr. Carrasco, who eventually cures Alonso Quijana’s delusions- this concoction may have done the trick.”

Mixologist: Jesse Garrett

FINCA

327 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, 801.487.0699

Craft Cocktail: They Might Be Giants

1 oz Bourbon

1 oz Genevere

1/4 oz allspice dram

Blackberry preserves

1/4 oz canton ginger

Moroccan Spice Syrup

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish with rosemary

finca_they-might-be-giants

“Meant to represent the reality in which our hero, Don Quixote views the world, this cocktail is surprising and full of depth and character. The world in which Don Quixote creates is a better world than the reality, and his vision gives hope to love, inspiration, and his impossible quest. This cocktail is an escape to a better place, as sometimes we all need to see things in a different way. Sadly things don’t go our way for Don Quixote, but he is remembered for seeing beauty no one else did. Don Quixote is famous for his fight against giants, which were ‘disguised’ as windmills. He&#39;s still our hero. Here’s to seeing the brighter, more beautiful side of the picture.”

Mixologist: Natalie Hamilton

HANDLE

136 Heber Ave., Park City, 435.602.1155

Craft Cocktail: The Impossible Dream

1 1/4 Vida Anejo

1/2 Wahaka Mezcal

1/2 Grand Marnier

1/4 Dolan Dry Vermouth

4 Dash Scrappy&#39;s Orange Bitters

Toasted Orange Peel

handle_the-impossible-dream

“This cocktail takes its name from the principal song of the opera. With the base spirits being Spanish, the flavors meld together for a clean, spirit driven experience. A winter warmer for the holiday season.”

Mixologist: Sean Palmer

HSL

418 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, 801.539.999

Craft Cocktail: El Sancho

Henry Du Yores Rye

Oloroso Sherry

Caraway Simple Syrup

Sherry Vinegar

Angostura

“Sancho Panza was Don Quixote’s faithful squire and assistant, I named my drink in honor of him because let’s be honest … booze is a great ally in good times or bad. The Spanish sherry with the caraway and Henry DuYores rye make for a great seasonal flavor that will have you tilting your own windmills.”

Mixologist: Clif Reagle

PALLET

237 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, 801 935 4431

Craft Cocktail: Cervantes Manuscript

1 oz Prior Natur Vermut (A Spanish Vermouth)

1/2 oz Pussers Navy Rum

3/4 oz lime juice

1 barspoon of house made Marcona Almond saline solution

4 dashes of Matcha teapot bitters

Shaken, strained topped with ginger beer and garnished with Peychaud’s bitters. This cocktail has quite a bit going on, from the first sip to the last it is constantly changing and opening up subtle nuances. Similar to the story of Don Quixote.. kind of nutty but refreshing tale.

pallet_cervantes-manuscript

“My cocktail for Man of la Mancha is called ‘Cervantes Manuscript’ its a pampered version of a Moscow mule with a Spanish influence.”

Mixologist: Bijan Ghiai

TAKASHI

18 W Market St., Salt Lake City, 801.519.9595

Craft Cocktail: Little Bird

La Guita Manzanilla Sherry

Koval Dry Gin

Calpico (a Japanese yogurt like drink)

Yuzu

Lemon

Cinnamon

“Inspired by a recent trip to Spain where gin has reached a cult status and sherry is the stalwart. I combined these two flavors and added our Takashi spin by using the Japanese flavors of Calpico and Yuzu. Lastly, I added a bit of cinnamon in reference to the lyrics of ‘Little Bird, Little Bird’ and also for a depth of flavor.”

Mixologist: Richard Romney

ZEST

275 200 W, Salt Lake City, (801) 433-0589

Craft Cocktail: Tilting Windmills

Mixologists: Brian Udall &amp; Jolly Pust

3/4 reposado tequila

3/4 green chartreuse

3/4 luxardo

3/4 oz. lime juice

2 dashes Spanish bitters

“Our cocktail is a variation of &quot;the last word&quot; with equal parts of each ingredient. The substitution of reposado permeates the taste, giving it a dreamy feeling. It&#39;s shaken and served up, then topped with Spanish bitters. Just as Quixote&#39;s perspective transformed the usual to fantastic, we present you tilting windmills!”

Andrea Peterson

