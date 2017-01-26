LEWIS DEL MAR, YOUNG THE GIANT TO HOST NIGHT OF ALT-POP

BY CHARISSA CHE
Like many of his contemporaries, Lewis Del Mar sees his urban environs as a playground of found art: the rattle and screech of the subways; raucous nightlife chatter; sounds of an iPhone. On Saturday, February 4, they return to SLC to open for Young the Giant on their North American tour.
The lead single off the Rockaway, NY duo’s self-titled debut LP paints an apt picture of “Such Small Scenes.” Amid producer-drummer Max Harwood’s dissonant clattering, Danny Miller sings about “swimming in [his] new life downtown” in an uncannily Anthony Kiedis-esque way.
The rest of the album follows suit; think Red Hot Chili Peppers doused in Latin beats, timbales, woodblocks and all – or Jason Mraz sans the lazy stoner vibe. Harwood and Miller certainly do a colorful job at reappropriating a time-honored Caribbean genre into something fit for the paradoxical realm of alt-pop.
Of course, Young the Giant will be worth checking out as well. Their sound has gotten welcomingly feistier and more sing-along-friendly since their 2011 debut, and single “Silvertongue” is proof of it.
To get tickets to the show at The Complex next month, go here.