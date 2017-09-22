Let’s Flamingle! at the Tracy Aviary

If Comic Con isn’t your thing and you’re looking for something fun this weekend, throw on a pink shirt and head down to Tracy Aviary to check out some chicks! Flamingo chicks that is. Tracy Aviary has welcomed three new Chilean flamingo chicks and will be revealing their sexes and letting guests vote on their names at their upcoming event, Let’s Flamingle, Saturday, September 23 from 1 pm to 4:30 pm. This event is sure to be fun for the whole family and is free with admission.
Chilean flamingos are not yet endangered but human action is leading them from their current “Least Concerned” status on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list to a much worse state. Tracy Aviary hopes that the presence of the new flamingo chicks helps bring awareness of how we can help protect the species by recycling, using public transportation and avoiding products with palm oil.
Let’s Flamingle will include games, snacks (available for purchase) and lots of fun! Tracy Aviary hopes to see you there!