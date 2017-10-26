Legends Never Die: Ring in the New Year by Celebrating the Old

written by: Tony Gill
“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” The Egyptian Theatre is helping keep the legacy alive with a pair of tributes to two incomparable performers: The Prince of Funk and the King of Pop. Prince and Michael Jackson may be gone, but their musical endowment continues to give.
First up is the tribute to the Purple One with Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience. Sanchez began portraying Prince in a small theatre production of Purple Rain in 2002, and has fronted the Prince Experience for more than ten years, inspiring even the squarest of squares to light up the dance floor. The three-night run takes the stage from Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28.
The pop won’t stop because Who’s Bad? The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute grabs the mic for a trio of nights Friday, Dec. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 31. Who’s Bad is the longest running Michael Jackson tribute band, and the only touring tribute that preceded his passing. They’ve been around the world, and now they’re in Park City channeling the Gloved One.
All shows begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34 for house seats, $40 for front of house seats and $50 for cabaret seats and are available on the Egyptian Theatre website or at the box office.
328 Main St., Park City, 435-649-9371, egyptiantheatrecompany.org
–
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.