Learn to argue like a pro at the U.

In an era of too-clever-by-half protest signs, Twitter clashes and gasbaggery run amok that some observers fear will lead to the collapse of civil public discourse—it might be a good time to take a look at what real debate of issues means.
The John R. Park Debate Society (aka the University of Utah Speech and Debate Team) will lock words with the English Speaking Union’s British National Debate Team Thursday night. They will debate something that “emphasizes international relations and resonates with the University of Utah’s commitment to global citizenship.”
The subject, or “resolution” in debate lingo, will be decided by the British debaters prior to the event.
Will it be:
A: Warm beer is not gross.
B: Giving nerds atomic wedgies should be a war crime.
C: How ’bout them Utes?
OK, probably none of the above.
Thursday, 6:30– 8:30, Carolyn Tanner Irish Humanities Building, Room 109