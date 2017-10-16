Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Fall in Love with American Whiskey.

October 16, 2017

Forget pumpkin spice—it’s the rich, smokey taste of whiskey that pairs best with fall weather. And apparently, it’s Whisktober at Under Current Bar where the hooch-curious can treat themselves to a education in America’s contribution to booze history.

Oct. 19, 5 – 7 p.m. Under Current mixologist Amy Eldredge and Park City-based High West Distillery’s Julia Camp will offer a seminar on High West’s Double Rye, Campfire, American Prairie, Rendezvous Rye and 14-year Light. $45.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m. American whiskey in general will be the subject of a class. Besides instruction in the history and flavors of American whiskey, hands-on (so to speak) education will be offered through cocktails and sips paired with Current Chef Alan Brines’ snacks. $55.

Psst. Ask about the slanderous rumor that most American craft whiskeys come from the same Indiana factory.

For info call 801-574-2556 or emailing info@undercurrentbar.com.

Glen Warchol

LEAVE A COMMENT

RELATED POSTS

© 2017 Copyright Salt Lake magazine