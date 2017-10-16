Fall in Love with American Whiskey.

Forget pumpkin spice—it’s the rich, smokey taste of whiskey that pairs best with fall weather. And apparently, it’s Whisktober at Under Current Bar where the hooch-curious can treat themselves to a education in America’s contribution to booze history.
Oct. 19, 5 – 7 p.m. Under Current mixologist Amy Eldredge and Park City-based High West Distillery’s Julia Camp will offer a seminar on High West’s Double Rye, Campfire, American Prairie, Rendezvous Rye and 14-year Light. $45.
On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m. American whiskey in general will be the subject of a class. Besides instruction in the history and flavors of American whiskey, hands-on (so to speak) education will be offered through cocktails and sips paired with Current Chef Alan Brines’ snacks. $55.
Psst. Ask about the slanderous rumor that most American craft whiskeys come from the same Indiana factory.
For info call 801-574-2556 or emailing info@undercurrentbar.com.