It’s been said that art is in the eye of the beholder, but for the women at Inside Out Architecturals, art is in the tile. From wood parquet to glass, custom mosaic to historical ornamental, their lines are sourced from over 50 different global manufacturers. Inside Out has established itself as the ultimate art tile destination in Utah.
Owner Leah Wynn was first bitten by what she affectionately calls “the tile bug” when she was in college. “I fell in love with decorative tile when I was researching a project while interning for a local designer,” she says. “I have been fortunate to work with people who have kindled my obsession and encouraged me to open a showroom.”
The all-female design staff is enthusiastic about helping homeowners and design professionals find the perfect tile for their project and is on hand throughout the tile selection process. They begin by helping clients visualize the tile in their space.“Clients need the opportunity to visualize their decorative tile in its field and location before it is installed,” explains Wynn “When a complicated layout is drawn beforehand, we can address questions and finishing details before the installation begins. Our design services are what sets us apart from other local tile stores.”
Q: How does your personality, experience and background influence your business?
“I love working with people and building relationships with them. When I meet with a client, I really try and build a good rapport with them. It makes both parties feel more comfortable and makes it so we understand each other and we can communicate well during the design process.” Jenny Rich—designer
Q: Where do you look for professional inspiration?
“We are proud to be working with vendors at the forefront of the design industry, providing products that are on the cutting edge of our industry.” —Leah Wynn
Q: Biggest challenge?
“The tile industry has grown substantially. There are so many options in color, size and shape that it can become overwhelming. Inside Out knows the questions to ask to assist in narrowing down choices.” —Leah Wynn
Q: Best advice?
Go for It. Don’t limit yourself. We have found if you do what you dream or love you will be happier. Even if you need to plan and save up to get what you want. —Leah Wynn
Q: Dream goal?
“To continue to love what we do here and share our passion and knowledge of tile with others.” —Leah Wynn
Q: What’s new?
“This year we will be one of few in the nation introducing new product that will amaze and present new intriguing options to the industry. Keep an eye on IOA.”—Leah Wynn
Inside Out Architecturals | 3410 S. 300 West, SLC,
801.487.3274 | insideoutarchitecturals.com