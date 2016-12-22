Last Minute Christmas and New Year’s Ideas

Gear up this holiday season with an endless amount of events and festivities located around Utah. You won’t believe the amount of concerts, Christmas lights and holiday festivals that Utah showcases every year. Whether you already live in Utah or are looking to visit, here is your 2016 guide to make the most of your holiday this season.

Located in the heart of Salt Lake City, Temple Square is one of Utah’s top tourist attractions and landmarks, most notable for its beautiful landscape and historic buildings. Every year, Temple Square hosts a variety of concerts, shows and other events, making the destination a must-see during the holiday season. A full events calendar is available here.

Now – Dec. 23: Christmas Performances in Assembly Hall: A variety of local Christmas performances ranging from high school ensembles to professional chorales will take place from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. everyday except Monday. No tickets are required and each show is open to all ages.

Now – Dec. 31: Temple Square Christmas Lights: A Salt Lake City annual tradition, millions of lights illuminate downtown every night until New Years Day. The lights turn on at 5:30 p.m. and stay on until 10:00 p.m. No tickets are required and all ages are welcomed.

Now – Dec. 31: Savior of the World: The musical production will return to the Conference Center Theater following the “divine mission of Jesus Christ, the Son of God and Savior of the world”. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online or by calling (801) 570-0080. Evening and matinee performance tickets are $10.00.

Jan. 28 – Feb. 2: BYU Winterfest Vocal Point: BYU’s infamous cappella group, Vocal Point, will offer a high-energy show combining humor, rock, pop, country, jazz, R&B and other musical styles. The matinee show will take place Jan. 28 at 2:00 p.m. Both night shows will take place at 7:00 p.m. Saturday Jan. 28 and Feb. 2. All ages are welcomed. Winterfest will be held in the Conference Center Theater.

Now – Dec. 13: Christmas with Santa Paws Attention all dog-lovers! City Creek Center will host Santa Paws, inviting dogs and their owners to take photos with Santa Claus in the Santa Lantern. All dogs must be up to date on their shots.

Now – Dec. 31: ZooLights! at Hogle Zoo: 2016 marks ZooLights! 10th year anniversary. Over 200 animal and holiday-themed lights are on display. A variety of other holiday-themed attractions will occur nightly including a 135-foot hologram tunnel, ice carving and a ride on the Conservation Carousel. Admission prices for adults are $8 and $6 for children. Hogle Zoo members will receive a discount. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Now – Dec. 31: Luminaria at Thanksgiving Pointe: Experience an enchanting walk through Ashton Gardens to reach Luminaria’s iconic 120-foot tree atop a 40-foot tall mountain. The breathtaking walk will guide guests through a path of thousands of lights, sights, sounds and tastes of the season. Show time slots are available every half hour from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. Admission prices for adults are $20 and $17 for children. Tickets are available for purchase here. Thanksgiving Point is also home to various shops, dining and museums.

Now – Dec. 31: Christmas in Color: Drown yourself in a drive-through experience at Christmas in Color, Utah’s biggest drive-through holiday light show. Over 1 million synchronized light sets are on display for you and your guests to enjoy at two convenient locations in Provo and Kearns. Pricing is per vehicle. You can have a little fun with the event and grab a limo with friends to travel through the lights or hop in mom’s minivan and round up the family. It is encouraged to purchase tickets online, as there is no guaranteed availability for drive-up tickets. Online availability is as low as $21.95 per vehicle.

Now – Jan. 1: Ogden City Christmas Village: Take a trip to Utah’s version of the North Pole with christmas lights and unique cottages modeled after Santa’s village. Santa will greet visitors Monday through Friday from 6 – 9 p.m and on Saturdays from 5 – 9 p.m. Photos with Santa are $5 and all proceeds will benefit the Christmas Village. A variety of amphitheater concessions, onsite shopping and Polar Express train rides will also be available for guests to enjoy.

Dec. 17 – Jan. 1: Snowfest at Park City Mountain: America’s largest ski and snowboard resort lies right in the heart of Park City, Utah. 7,000 skiable acres provide fun for the entire family with a plethora of resort-style lodging and over two dozen restaurants. Starting December 17, Snowfest, a 16-day winter festival, will host various holiday events including apres musical acts, village entertainers and more. Check out the full Snowfest schedule here.

Compiled courtesy of Gianna Seeney.