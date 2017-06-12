Giveaway to meet Kelly McEvers, co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered

Kelly McEvers, co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered, will be at SLCC’s The Grand Theatre Thursday, June 15th for the first event of KUER 90.1 and United Way of Salt Lake three-part speaker series.
Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to a VIP Meet and Greet with NPR’s Kelly McEvers, with VIP seating at the It Starts With You event featuring Kelly McEvers or a KUER/NPR gift bag.
–
HOW TO PARTICIPATE:
1. Follow Salt Lake magazine, KUER, and United Way of Salt Lake on Facebook and Instagram.
2. Like the image on FB and Instagram.
3. Tag as many friends as you can to increase your chances.
We will announce by 12 p.m. on June 13, 2017.
KUER 90.1 and United Way of Salt Lake have partnered for a three-part speaker series, featuring NPR national reporters and local community members to examine and understand the complex issues that divide us as a country and as a community–racism, bigotry, poverty, and more.
5:30 p.m. | Meet and Greet Reception with Kelly | $50
7:00 p.m. | It Starts with You Speaker Series Event | Free with RSVP
Tickets available at: http://speakerseries.uw.org/
These deep-dive community conversations are dedicated to creating better understanding and identifying the many ways each of us, as individuals and from whatever roles we hold in our professional and personal lives, can stand up every day for the values of respect, equality, dignity, and inclusion.