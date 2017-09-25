Highly acclaimed designer Kristin Rocke melds her clients’ needs and aspirations into spectacular interiors that are as livable as they are uniquely personal. “My clients trust me to push the envelope and take them somewhere unexpected, knowing that each project ultimately represents their individuality,” says Rocke, principal and owner of K. Rocke Design.
This Utah-based interior design firm boasts notable, award-winning residential and hospitality projects coast-to-coast and has been recognized in numerous magazines including being named one of the top 10 designers to watch by Traditional Home. Her most recent international project, Rancho Santana resort in Nicaragua, has garnered international attention.
For Rocke, the pursuit of authentic design and intriguing new product is an unending passion. She also owns Glass House, a pulsating design store furnished with unique items that delight shoppers and elevate the style of their homes. Visit the online store at GlassHouseSLC.com.
Q: How does your personality, experience and background influence your business?
“I am open to new experiences, and enjoy getting to know people. This translates into projects that reflect my clients’ tastes and lifestyles.”
Q: Where do you look for professional inspiration?
“I am frequently inspired by emerging artists. They respond quickly to what’s happening politically and culturally and the palettes that develop in their art work feels forward and fresh. When I see something that’s bespoke, it makes me want to do better and be better.”
Q: Biggest challenge?
“Finding enough time to do all I want to do. But I never run out of ideas. I feel fortunate that I get to weave them into my work.
Q: Best advice?
“Jump in. You’ll never regret having tried something and giving it your best, but you will regret never having tried.”
Q: Dream goal?
“I want to continue to build and nurture my relationships with my customers. I am excited about supporting the arts and showcasing extraordinary home furnishings. With Glass House, I’m giddy about creating a place people enjoy coming to and having a unique experience.”
Q: What’s new?
“I’m seeing a lot of abstraction in patterns and depth in color ranges. I love the compelling color pairings, mashups of colors we haven’t seen together, like emerald with marigold and peony pink with chartreuse.”
K. Rocke design | 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek
801.274.2720 | krockedesign.com