Kimi Eklund

How does your personality, experience and background influence your business? “Every day I awake with vigor, enthusiasm and excitement for creating a cozy, friendly atmosphere for my guests to enjoy a “kimistyle” experience; one where my guests enjoy the freshest fish and seafood in Salt Lake City, in a luxurious setting, with a Scandinavian flair. My Executive Chef Matt Anderson has been with me since 1997, and my Bar Manager Kenn Hall since 1998. Obviously, loyalty within my staff helps create a solid foundation for
my business.”
Where do you look for professional inspiration? “I have been blessed to engage in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Initiative in 2015 and this September I will partake in the inaugural class of the James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program in Boston. Outside of expanding my education, I network with people I admire in various professional positions.”
Best advice? “Opportunity is limitless, so just believe in yourself and dive-in head first…!
Dream goal? “To fall in love again! The icing on the cake
would be to share my business with my new love. The restaurant business is consuming, yet passionate and I would love to share that with someone!
What’s new? “We have expanded into the wedding business, offering bridal showers, groom’s dinners, rehearsal dinners, ceremonies and receptions. We have created a special environment for business meetings and company parties as well.”
Celebrating 20 years as a Restaurateur in SLC…!!
feeling blessed……!!!
so many wonderful, amazing people…
…entering my life
I observe…
…each day
the interaction…
…silliness
…happiness
the joy…
…peacefulness
the sense of fulfillment…
…satisfaction
TOGETHER, creating this masterpiece…
…WE all call kimi’s chop & oyster house!
exponential, my gratitude…
inconceivable, my gratefulness…
for the humbling expression of love…
…generosity
…loyalty
…respect
…kindness
each of you has shared with me!!
THANK-YOU…
…for your friendship and patronage
that I hold so closely to my heart!!
May the joy of the upcoming fall and holidays
enrich your life…
…as much as you have mine!!!
xoxo
kimi
