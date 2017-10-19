Kid stuff: Make a Mask at UMFA and Maybe Learn Something.

Let’s face it, the average grade-schooler has a Ph.D in pop-culture Halloween. Between It and a dozen local spook houses, there’s no scare there anymore. Halloween shock has reached the tipping point and is beginning the slide into boring.
Now’s your chance as a parent to sneak in a little culture, geography and anthropology into the the holiday. Third Saturdays at the UMFA offers family activities every third Saturday of the month. For October it’s mask making. You and the kids will create your own masks inspired by the incredible masks from Africa and the Pacific in the UMFA permanent collection.
Not only is the class free but museum admission and parking is also gratis. More info here or or call 801-581-3580.
Saturday, 1–4 p.m. UMFA, 410 Campus Center Dr.