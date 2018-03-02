Join our Culinary Tour of India

Saffron Valley and Salt Lake magazine are proud to present our first ever joint event: a culinary tour of India with wine pairing.
Like an old fashioned train journey through India, Lavanya from Saffron Valley will navigate guests through each and every region, talking about the flavors, the culture and the background behind each dish. A wine expert will also be showcasing wines that pair exquisitely with each course.
Guests will enjoy a 7 course dinner with dishes such as seekh kebab, cauliflower turmeric bliss, chicken kofta and much more.
In addition, attendees will be treated to henna tattoos and swag bags.
This is an event you do not want to miss!
