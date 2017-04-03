John McEuen and Friends Live at Eccles Center

Park City Institute presents John McEuen and Friends, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” on April 8 at 7:30 PM at the Eccles Center. The Grammy and CMA Award winner performs with fellow Nitty Gritty Dirt Band members Les Thompson and John Cable, along with Matt Catsonis. The multi-media show will feature live music and rare video footage of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, founded by McEuen fifty years ago.
“John McEuen is known as string wizard,” said PCI Executive Director Teri Orr. “His blend of folk, bluegrass and country has shaped acoustic music for over 50 years. This show, combining live music with video, is also a showcase for John. He has worked with artists like Willie Nelson, Phish and Steve Martin—and really helped the genre evolve and grow.”
McEuen will play banjo, mandolin, guitar, piano, lap steel and fiddle, with original founding member Thompson (bass, bazouki, vocals), Cable (a ’70’s member, guitar and vocals) and Matt Cartsonis (vocals, guitar, mandola).
McEuen is no stranger to Utah—he spent 10 years in the 1990s living in Murray, raising his six children. He performed frequently at local schools, Red Butte Gardens and other Utah venues, while maintaining his concert schedule around the country, composing for films, producing albums for himself and other artsts—among many other projects.
Tickets start at $29 and are available at ecclescenter.org, or by calling the box office at 435-655-3114. Thanks to the generous support of donors, students in Summit County may purchase tickets for $5.