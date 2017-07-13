Filter by Category : Tag : Date

John Dehlin of Mormon Stories Podcast (Part 2)

July 13, 2017

John Dehlin talks about excommunication, cult vengeance, shunning and rebuilding his spiritual life.

John Dehlin, a psychologist best-known for his global podcasts “Mormon Stories,” was excommunicated by the LDS Church as an apostate more than a year ago. He spoke frankly with Salt Lake magazine Managing Editor Glen Warchol about the price of speaking out—being shunned by his Mormon community, having his children harassed and finally being forced to leave Logan for Salt Lake City.

Part TWO

Interviewer: Glen Warchol

Guest: John Dehlin, Mormon Stories Podcast

Sound Recording/Editing: Andrea Kile Peterson

Production: Salt Lake magazine

Mentioned episodes:

Jeremy Runnells and his Letter to a CES Director

Hans Mattson, Former LDS Area Authority Seventy 

Tom Philips, the Second Anointing

Dr. Michael Coe, Book of Mormon Archeology

