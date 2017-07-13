John Dehlin of Mormon Stories Podcast (Part 2)

John Dehlin talks about excommunication, cult vengeance, shunning and rebuilding his spiritual life.
John Dehlin, a psychologist best-known for his global podcasts “Mormon Stories,” was excommunicated by the LDS Church as an apostate more than a year ago. He spoke frankly with Salt Lake magazine Managing Editor Glen Warchol about the price of speaking out—being shunned by his Mormon community, having his children harassed and finally being forced to leave Logan for Salt Lake City.
Part TWO
Interviewer: Glen Warchol
Guest: John Dehlin, Mormon Stories Podcast
Sound Recording/Editing: Andrea Kile Peterson
Production: Salt Lake magazine
