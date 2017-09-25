Jen Reuben’s first yoga experience was a bust. “I didn’t like it,” she says, “I thought it was a waste of my time. I was like ‘What is this? I thought yoga would be a serene experience but this is sweaty and gross.” Two years later she decided to join some friends for a 30-day yoga challenge. “I went for the first two weeks and I dreaded each practice,” she says with a laugh, “but something changed around day 15. I don’t know what it was, but I started looking forward to class.” And just like that, she was hooked.
But after moving home to Salt Lake she discovered there were no power yoga studios in the valley. She says her mood and demeanor felt the effects of not practicing, “I literally felt myself closing up into the snarky girl I was before,” she says.
So, she took a leap of faith, found a partner and opened a studio in downtown Salt Lake—primarily so she would have a place to practice.
Reuben’s initial negative impression of yoga has shaped her business philosophy. “We teach in a style that’s accessible,” she says. “Making the decision to go to a studio is the hardest thing a person who has never practiced yoga will ever do.”
Q: How does your personality, experience and background influence your business?
“I love to have fun and to allow that to shine through as a teacher and as a community leader. SLC can be a tricky place to meet fun people and I wanted to change that. I am committed to our community, it’s what makes SLC so damn special.”
Q: Where do you look for professional inspiration?
“I have a group of friends who also own businesses in Salt Lake. It’s essential for me to have that sounding board with other woman who can relate on every level. It’s how I fill myself up and get inspired.”
Q: Biggest challenge?
“I’m a visionary and I love to create ideas. I’m not the best at managing people. We have a studio with fifty plus staff and it’s hard for me to delegate. How do you keep all the balls in the air at one time and still stay present?”
Q: Best advice?
“If you find a passion in life that you want to turn into a business, make sure that you create enough space so that the business doesn’t overshadow the passion.”
Q: Dream goal?
“Continuing to share the love of this style of yoga with as many people as possible in Salt Lake. We’re scheduled to open up in new locations in 2018 and I want to be able to share the love of this practice.”
Q: What’s new?
“We now have a dedicated studio for empowerment programs—teacher trainings, deeper meditation and movement. We’re a continuing education center in the realm of health and wellness. Our teachers in our community are so incredibly talented, I wanted to create a platform for their growth and success. There’s a lot to be excited for.”
Salt Lake Power Yoga | 250 Broadway, Ste. 200, SLC
801.468.9642 | saltlakepoweryoga.com