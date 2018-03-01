All That Jazz: How to navigate the new arena like an MVP

written by: Susan Lacke
The newly-redesigned Vivint Smart Home Arena makes every fan feel like an MVP.
The Utah Jazz are entering a new era: A new look, new roster and new arena have made the small-market team the talk of the NBA. It’s all part of the team’s pursuit of a championship: By transforming the run-down 25-year-old Vivint Smart Home Arena into a state-of-the-art marvel, the team hopes to attract and retain talent for years to come.
The players aren’t the only ones who benefit. The $125 million renovation has created a fan-friendly facility that makes a night at the Viv fun for everyone with a ticket.
- Check in on social media with a selfie in the plaza out front, which features a new, illuminated 14-foot high J-Note. (If you’re old school, pay homage to Stockton and Malone—their statues are still standing on the southeast corner.)
- Gain some perspective in the Team Store, which features an impressive array of Utah Jazz merchandise anchored by a towering life-size (7’1”!) mannequin of center Rudy Gobert.
- Take a lap of both levels before committing to dinner.
- Thirty restaurants and food stands, with an emphasis on local vendors, await. Craving BBQ? Head to R&R. Prefer pizza? Hit up Maxwell’s for slices as big as your head. Want a cookie? Head for RubySnap.
- Wash it down with an ice-cold brew. Perhaps the most refreshing update for fans? Beer—and good beer, at that–is served in 18 bars throughout the main and upper levels, featuring Uinta, Moab and Wasatch brews.
- Save room for dessert. Skip out a minute before half time to beat the line at Bon Bon, which scoops out creamy artisanal gelato and sherbet.
Choose Wisely
If you want to be with the rowdy crowd, snag a ticket in the lower bowl. For a more family-friendly experience (including multiple visits from the mascot, Jazz Bear) choose seats in the upper levels.
—
See more inside our 2018 Mar/Apr Issue.