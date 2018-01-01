Jan/Feb 2018 Big Names, Bright Lights

written by: Ashley Szanter
Your guide to must-see national tours.
THE KILLERS
Young Millennials, rejoice. Your favorite high school dance band is on tour and making a stop in SLC. The Killers, promoting their new album Wonderful Wonderful, are bringing new hits to the Vivint stage while also performing old favorites, like “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.” Channel your mid-2000s weirdness and don’t miss this show.
Feb. 6, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, 801-467-8499, smithstix.com
IT’S CAKE
You know that band whose songs you know but you can never remember their actual name? Well get ready to embrace some 1990s rock ‘n roll while committing the name CAKE to memory. They’re bringing the music that The New Yorker once called “deadpan brilliance” to The Eccles Theater. Be sure to wear “a short skirt and a loooong jacket,” or simply “go the distance” to see this band while they’re in town.
Feb. 16, The Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main Street, SLC, 385-468-1010, artsaltlake.org
WALK THE MOON
Get ready to “Shut Up and Dance” because Walk The Moon is coming to The Complex. Whether you prefer the original indie sound of “Anna Sun” or want to hear new songs from What If Nothing, you’ll want to see Walk The Moon bring their distinctive brand of alt-rock-pop to the Wasatch.
Feb. 19, The Complex, 537 West 100 South, SLC, 801-528-9197, thecomplexslc.com
SPACEMAN
Capt. Scott Kelly is participating in the Wasatch Speaker Series and bringing lessons and stories from his year participating in the unprecedented NASA study on the affects of space on the human body. His talk will challenge and inspire those in the audience to dream big, question the status quo and “choose to do the hard things.”
Jan. 11, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, SLC, 801-754-6604, wasatchspeakers.com
Looking for Sasquatch?
Even if you don’t find him, still visit the Wasatch Yeti Bash. Check out their winter arts market, community bike ride, yeti yoga, s’mores roasting and live entertainment. Feb. 2-3, Ogden City Amphitheater,
343 25th St., Ogden, 866-867-8824, visitogden.com
See more inside our 2018 Jan/Feb Issue.