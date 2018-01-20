Jane Fonda, Gloria Allred, others to lead Respect March in Park City during Sundance

We came. We marched. We’re doing it again.
It’s time to dust off your pussy hat, ladies. On the one-year anniversary of Trump’s presidency and 364 days since the people took to the streets all over the country, organizers have planned another march in Park City.
Ssince it’s smack in the middle of Sundance, Utah’s only scheduled march is going to be a little more star-studded than usual. Park City’s rally is being called a “Respect Rally”—a direct response to Hollywood’s #metoo movement.
And, just like last year, the march has a far-reaching mission statement. “We take this opportunity to join in solidarity with members of the local community and visitors from the global creative community to demonstrate and voice our respect for all ethnicities, religions, genders, political and sexual orientations, to commune in respect for our land, our water and our air, and to show deference for each person’s individual experience and belief system. We take this opportunity to elevate one another’s causes, understand and respect each other’s struggles and join together in unity to heal wounds and narrow the gaps that threaten to divide us.”
The list of confirmed guests is impressive: Jane Fonda, Common, Gloria Allred, Anthony Ramos, Nick Offerman, Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal, Bart Powaukee, Sage Trudell, TessaThompson, Maria Bello, Lena Waithe, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Bonni Cohen, Princess Firyal, Sarah Kate Ellis, Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Jenny Wilson will all be speaking, with unknown-for-now other celebrities in the crowd.
Again, just like last year, the march is coming on the heels of a snowstorm. Last year it was expected to impact attendance and it didn’t. Let’s hope the same for this year.
The Park City Respect Rally is on Saturday, January 20 and will begin on the north side of City Park (1400 Sullivan Road) at 10:00 a.m and is expected to last an hour and half. Organizers ask participants to carpool and use public transportation when possible.